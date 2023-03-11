Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 323.8% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 41.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

RCAC remained flat at $10.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

