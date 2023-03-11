Reviewing CI&T (CINT) and The Competition

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CI&T to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI&T and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CI&T alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $23.34 million 25.50 CI&T Competitors $2.12 billion $184.38 million 21.30

CI&T’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s rivals have a beta of 2.54, indicating that their average stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CI&T and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.07% -7.54% 0.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CI&T and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 220 1422 2538 83 2.58

CI&T currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 150.54%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 32.31%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CI&T rivals beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.