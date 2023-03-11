RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the February 13th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIBT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 25,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About RiceBran Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

