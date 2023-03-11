Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 530 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.09) to GBX 530 ($6.37) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RTMVY. HSBC raised Rightmove from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 510 ($6.13) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt downgraded Rightmove to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 602 ($7.24) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $582.40.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.