Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Nancy Lyskawa Sells 25,000 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,733 shares in the company, valued at $356,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rimini Street Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.11 million, a P/E ratio of -139.67 and a beta of 0.94. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.24 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rimini Street Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 525,840 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 4.6% in the second quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 4,183,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 183,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 39.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,572,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 510,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,156,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

