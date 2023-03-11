Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Nancy Lyskawa Sells 25,000 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,733 shares in the company, valued at $356,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Rimini Street Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.11 million, a P/E ratio of -139.67 and a beta of 0.94. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.24 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.
