Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.
RSKD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Riskified from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Riskified from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Riskified to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.60.
Riskified Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.77.
Institutional Trading of Riskified
About Riskified
Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riskified (RSKD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.