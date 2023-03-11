Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

RSKD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Riskified from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Riskified from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Riskified to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

About Riskified

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Riskified by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,465,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Riskified by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Riskified by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

