Robert W. Baird Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $124.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on H. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.57.

H stock opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.28.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,310 shares of company stock worth $6,413,269 in the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

