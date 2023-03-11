Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after buying an additional 548,070 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock worth $2,602,476. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $420.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

