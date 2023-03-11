Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $69.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCOI. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.13.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI stock opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 3,327.58%.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,170 shares of company stock valued at $924,100. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Cogent Communications by 5.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.