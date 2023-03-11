Royal Bank of Canada Increases DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $59.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Down 22.9 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 51.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 34.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 188.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $321,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.