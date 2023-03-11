Royal Bank of Canada Increases DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $59.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.57.
DocuSign Trading Down 22.9 %
Shares of DOCU opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Insider Transactions at DocuSign
In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 51.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 34.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 188.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $321,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
