Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY opened at $96.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.56. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $114.55.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

