Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $228.32

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 228.32 ($2.75) and traded as low as GBX 196.90 ($2.37). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.49), with a volume of 4,361,451 shares traded.

Royal Mail Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 212.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 227.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 339.34.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

