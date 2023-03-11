Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the February 13th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Rubius Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 77.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 232.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RUBY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,594,584. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Foxboro, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.