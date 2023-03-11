RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 68.9% in February

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RWEOY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($58.51) to €53.00 ($56.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($63.83) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €49.00 ($52.13) to €50.50 ($53.72) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($56.38) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.7 %

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,254. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.85.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.