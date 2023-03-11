Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 807,436 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,160,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807,436 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGAC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $82,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,412.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of LGAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.18. 17,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,653. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.