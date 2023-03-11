Saba Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,251 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 2.41% of Slam worth $17,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAM. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Slam by 13.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,909,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 232,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Slam by 175.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,060,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,762 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Slam by 27.7% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 460,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,842,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Slam by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 327,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Slam Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,103. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

