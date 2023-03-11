Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $30.55 Million Stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,104,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Tech and Energy Transition makes up 0.3% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Tech and Energy Transition worth $30,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TETC. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 66,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 180.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 0.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 902,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 64.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 723,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 284,089 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 19.4% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 717,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Tech and Energy Transition Stock Performance

Tech and Energy Transition stock remained flat at $10.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 271,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,944. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

Tech and Energy Transition Profile

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

