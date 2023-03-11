Saba Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 3.86% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners worth $13,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPVI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,257,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 285,046 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,991,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPVI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

