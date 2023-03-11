Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $14.62 Million Investment in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,616,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Investcorp India Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,670,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,072,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,446,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,057,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IVCA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,211. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Investcorp India Acquisition Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

