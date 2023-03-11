Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 155,795 Shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.22% of ScION Tech Growth II worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 10.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,155,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,580,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 122,068 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,373,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 490.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,317,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,158 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,289,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 59,984 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCOB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $439.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of -0.01. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.