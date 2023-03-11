Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,354,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155,909 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $23,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $97,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 20.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $159,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 58,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,748. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

