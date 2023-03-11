Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 200,100 Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,570,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,100 shares during the period. FTAC Zeus Acquisition makes up approximately 0.4% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition were worth $35,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 12.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,165,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 127,671 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 159.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,071,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 20.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,915,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 329,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.23 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,724. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

