Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sabre Stock Down 1.5 %

SABRP stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. 61,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,200. Sabre has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $149.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.625 dividend. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

About Sabre

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABRP. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sabre by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Sabre by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,815 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.