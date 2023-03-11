Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $12.29 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Safe has a total market cap of $256.07 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $12.29 or 0.00060463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00181790 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00089215 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00054014 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000783 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.4423622 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

