Safe (SAFE) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $272.86 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for $13.10 or 0.00064983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00185544 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00090389 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00054232 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004728 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.4423622 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.