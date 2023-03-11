Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 365,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the February 13th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,658.0 days.

Safestore Stock Performance

Shares of SFSHF stock remained flat at $11.66 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. Safestore has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $16.96.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. It operates based on geographical areas namely the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.