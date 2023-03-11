Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $959.44

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 959.44 ($11.54) and traded as high as GBX 960 ($11.54). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 943.50 ($11.35), with a volume of 286,371 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,000 ($12.03) to GBX 1,100 ($13.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($12.81) price target on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,005.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 958.15.

Safestore Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Safestore

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.40 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.40. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,415.09%.

In related news, insider Ian Krieger bought 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 989 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,997.58 ($24,047.11). Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Safestore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.