Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $959.44

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 959.44 ($11.54) and traded as high as GBX 960 ($11.54). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 943.50 ($11.35), with a volume of 286,371 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,000 ($12.03) to GBX 1,100 ($13.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($12.81) price target on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
Safestore Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,005.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 958.15.
Safestore Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Safestore
In related news, insider Ian Krieger bought 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 989 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,997.58 ($24,047.11). Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Safestore Company Profile
Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.