Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Down 30.2% in February

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Saga Communications Stock Performance
SGA opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.
Saga Communications Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications
About Saga Communications
Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saga Communications (SGA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.