Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Down 30.2% in February

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

SGA opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

Saga Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

About Saga Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saga Communications by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Saga Communications by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

