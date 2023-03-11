Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 55.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sanofi by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 250.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,280. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

