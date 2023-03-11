Santos FC Fan Token Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00019730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and $15.01 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

