Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of SSL stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Sasol has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89.

Sasol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3871 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Sasol Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 37,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 700.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

