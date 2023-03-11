Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Sasol Stock Performance
Shares of SSL stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Sasol has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89.
Sasol Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3871 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
Institutional Trading of Sasol
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
