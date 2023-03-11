Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 379.3% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Scandium International Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS SCYYF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 21,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Scandium International Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
