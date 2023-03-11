Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 379.3% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Scandium International Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCYYF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 21,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Scandium International Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp. focuses on the development of scandium mineral resources, and scandium end-use markets. Its projects include Honeybugle Scandium, Nyngan Scandium,and Kiniviemi Scandium. It operates through the Australia and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

