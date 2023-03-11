Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €144.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($153.19) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €180.00 ($191.49) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($169.15) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at €152.32 ($162.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €148.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €135.84. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a one year high of €76.34 ($81.21).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

