Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. 4,074,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,173. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.