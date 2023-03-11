Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,049 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after buying an additional 973,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after buying an additional 67,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 532,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,096. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.