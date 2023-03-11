Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.

SAIC opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.69. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

