Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the February 13th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:SJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,649. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $140.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.24. Scienjoy has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.
Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 19.89%.
Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.
