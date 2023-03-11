Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the February 13th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,649. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $140.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.24. Scienjoy has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 19.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scienjoy

Scienjoy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scienjoy during the second quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scienjoy during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scienjoy during the second quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.