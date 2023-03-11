Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Down 8.0 %

NYSE SCU opened at $8.93 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sculptor Capital Management

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,215.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 7,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,215.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,059 shares of company stock valued at $313,637 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

