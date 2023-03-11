Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Sculptor Capital Management Trading Down 8.0 %
NYSE SCU opened at $8.93 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sculptor Capital Management
Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.