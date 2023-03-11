Sean Sobers Purchases 10,000 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) CFO Sean Sobers purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 112,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TDUP opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $214.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.45. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 57.20% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 232.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on ThredUp to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.91.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

