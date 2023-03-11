Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 2,974 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,250,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America accounts for 29.1% of Searchlight Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. owned 6.43% of Liberty Latin America worth $87,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47,265.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,065,000 after acquiring an additional 536,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.14. 1,834,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.