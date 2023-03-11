Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the February 13th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Secoo Trading Down 3.7 %
Secoo stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.78. 420,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,526. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. Secoo has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.90.
About Secoo
