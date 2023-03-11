Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the February 13th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Secoo Trading Down 3.7 %

Secoo stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.78. 420,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,526. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. Secoo has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

