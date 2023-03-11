Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0049

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $14.60 million and $3,445.39 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00089372 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00180142 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00060154 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00054186 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000782 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

