Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Cormark

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SES. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Secure Energy Services from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.10.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 3.6 %

TSE:SES opened at C$6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.02 and a twelve month high of C$8.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,087,202.90. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

