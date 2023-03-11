Shentu Price Reaches $0.75 (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. Shentu has a market cap of $67.81 million and $4.56 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003669 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Shentu has traded down 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00433795 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,990.53 or 0.29322074 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.
About Shentu
Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,280,553 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.
Shentu Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
