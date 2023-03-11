Shentu Price Reaches $0.75 (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. Shentu has a market cap of $67.81 million and $4.56 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003669 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Shentu has traded down 0% against the US dollar.



About Shentu

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,280,553 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

