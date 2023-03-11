Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Nippon Active Value Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

LON NAVF opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £157.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.49. Nippon Active Value Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 98.83 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.04 ($1.74).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.