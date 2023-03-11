Short Interest in AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Drops By 56.9%

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ABSSF traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $6.24. 542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

Featured Stories

