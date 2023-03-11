Short Interest in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Grows By 1,400.0%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAQ. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $476,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 133,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ATAQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.09. 19,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,642. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

