Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Expands By 71.4%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMSSY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ams-OSRAM from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut ams-OSRAM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a CHF 7 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

AMSSY remained flat at $3.90 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 504. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors, and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications.

