Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Increases By 46.7%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 385,300 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the February 13th total of 262,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARESF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.28%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.74%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

