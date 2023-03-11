Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Drops By 42.9%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ASM International Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425. ASM International has a one year low of $201.38 and a one year high of $381.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.73.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $740.06 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASM International will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASM International Company Profile
ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.
